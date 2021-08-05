Threat of severe weather tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We’re going to see some rain across our area later on today. The heaviest rainfall will be for locations south of Rapid City. Most of the rain will clear out at around sunset. Light rain may continue tonight and tomorrow morning before another round of heavy rain will move through the area tomorrow afternoon and evening. There is a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will be warm once again with highs around 90. After another chance of rain on Saturday, things will heat up for Sunday.

