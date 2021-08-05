Advertisement

Supreme Court orders resentencing in manslaughter case

(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Supreme Court has ordered a Yankton man to be resentenced for manslaughter.

Jameson Mitchell pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Lucas Smith outside a Yankton bar in 2019. The two had fought inside the bar and then were ejected. Mitchell retrieved a handgun from his apartment and returned to the alley outside the bar.

Surveillance video showed Smith charging at Mitchell, shouting for Mitchell to shoot him.

A circuit judge sentenced Mitchell to 124 years in prison, more than twice the amount of time the state recommended.

In a decision released Thursday, Justice Mark Salter said the circuit court “effectively treated Mitchell as solely responsible for Smith’s killing without considering Smith’s own criminal conduct.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.

Most Read

Lumber prices going down affecting housing market
The upward trend of lumber prices are taking a different route
Months of investigation in Pennington County turns up huge amounts of drugs, guns, and cash
UPDATE : Isaiah Cox has been located
Wyatt waving at oncoming cars.
A 3rd grade boy’s lemonade stand dedicated to a college fund and St. Jude Children’s Hospital quenches the Rally’s thirst
Peoria flight
Rally flights soaring to Rapid City Regional Airport

Latest News

Moderna plans booster doses to help fight virus
Rapid City’s Halley family piano finds its way home after 80 years
Rapid City’s Halley family piano finds its way home after 80 years
Small scale producers and vendors feel the weight of supply chain issues
Small scale producers and vendors feel the weight of supply chain issues
Are businesses and vendors prepared for the Sturgis rally crowd?
Are businesses and vendors prepared for the Sturgis rally crowd?