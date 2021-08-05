Advertisement

Moderna plans booster doses to help fight virus

(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:46 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — (AP) - Officials say while its COVID-19 vaccine’s protection is holding up, it’s planning for booster doses to help fight the highly contagious delta variant.

With “the rising force of infection” from that variant and eventual waning immunity, a “booster will likely be necessary to keep us as safe as possible” this winter, Moderna President Dr. Stephen Hoge told investors.

The shots remain 93% effective four-to-six months after the second dose, according to the latest tracking of Moderna’s 30,000-person vaccine study, the company reported Thursday. But that came before the recent surge in delta-caused COVID-19 cases.

Real-world evidence from multiple countries shows protection, especially against hospitalizations and deaths, remains strong against the delta variant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoge says a half-dose of the original vaccine given six-to-eight months after people’s second shot may provide a sufficient boost. He cited a small study showing that triggered increases in antibody levels high enough to fight variants, including delta.

Moderna and competitor Pfizer are studying a variety of booster strategies. While some countries already have begun offering a third dose to vulnerable groups with weak immune systems, U.S. health authorities haven’t called for boosters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lumber prices going down affecting housing market
The upward trend of lumber prices are taking a different route
Months of investigation in Pennington County turns up huge amounts of drugs, guns, and cash
UPDATE : Isaiah Cox has been located
Wyatt waving at oncoming cars.
A 3rd grade boy’s lemonade stand dedicated to a college fund and St. Jude Children’s Hospital quenches the Rally’s thirst
Peoria flight
Rally flights soaring to Rapid City Regional Airport

Latest News

Supreme Court orders resentencing in manslaughter case
Rapid City’s Halley family piano finds its way home after 80 years
Rapid City’s Halley family piano finds its way home after 80 years
Small scale producers and vendors feel the weight of supply chain issues
Small scale producers and vendors feel the weight of supply chain issues
Are businesses and vendors prepared for the Sturgis rally crowd?
Are businesses and vendors prepared for the Sturgis rally crowd?