Hot and Hazy Again Today

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:46 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hot and hazy weather is expected today with highs in the 90s in many areas this afternoon.

A change tomorrow as an upper level trough approaches from the west. This system may bring a few storms to the area tomorrow afternoon and evening. A lingering chance of storms exists for Saturday.

Sunday will be hot and dry again, with seasonable temperatures returning next week.

