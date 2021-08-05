Hot and Hazy Again Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hot and hazy weather is expected today with highs in the 90s in many areas this afternoon.

A change tomorrow as an upper level trough approaches from the west. This system may bring a few storms to the area tomorrow afternoon and evening. A lingering chance of storms exists for Saturday.

Sunday will be hot and dry again, with seasonable temperatures returning next week.

