When Sturgis goes from 6,500 to 500,000, traffic sees some “enhancements”

Rally traffic devices have been placed.
Rally traffic devices have been placed.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rally is inching closer and closer, and the City is beginning to make adjustments to traffic in preparation for the hundreds of thousands of people who are soon to be at the City’s doorstep.

Already Temporary four-way stop signs have been installed in an effort to help people get in and out of neighborhoods. As well, temporary traffic signals on Lazelle street have been installed. City Officials say that a well placed traffic device helps with congestion, and that the public needs to expect them when they come into town.

Road closures on Main Street and downtown side streets will take place at 2 a.m. Friday, only allowing motorcycle traffic for the Rally.

Officials say everything will be signed and barricaded so the public will know how and where to navigate.

Closures are a matter of safety, and Christina Steele, the City of Sturgis’s Public Information Officer, says that when you have thousands of motorcycles, they don’t mix well with motor homes and other four-wheel vehicles.

”Allow plenty of time and, of course, don’t drive impaired. That’s a big deal. You don’t want to hurt somebody. You don’t want to hurt yourself. Just stay sober and enjoy the Rally,” says Steele.

She says taxi zones and bus services will start soon, and that lots will open up for parking where temporary parking passes may be distributed.

