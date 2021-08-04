Rapid City’s Halley family piano finds its way home after 80 years

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Just like anything else, music leaves an imprint from generation to generation.

Recordings make it possible for songs to live on forever, and sometimes easily left behind are the instruments that made it all happen.

The Halley’s are a prominent family in Rapid City. Halley Park is named after them after all. Music is something they cherish, and they received an instrument that their family hasn’t had in their possession in perhaps more than 80 years.

A pianos keys might strike notes that please the ears, but the strings lead to the heart. Especially when they’re bound to a families history since as early as 1885.

The Halley’s roots have grown deep into Rapid City. A Piano belonged to someone in the Halley family through the late 1800s and early 1900s. Who, however, the Halley’s aren’t so sure.

Becki Groven (Halley), says “We’re not 100-percent sure which Halley had this originally. If it was James Halley II. Which would have been my great, great, great grandpa I think, who first came to the Black Hills.”

James also had a brother who it could have belonged to. Mary Halley is a probable suspect too, as she is known in the family to have brought furnishings from the east coast in heaps by wagon.

At some point, it was sold to the Tullis’s in the late 1930s or 40s, when Terry Tullis was just a boy.

Terry says, “In the early 50s, I was taking piano lessons on it.”

Terry’s father was the Chairman of the Geology Department at School of mines, and his Mother was a psychologist who help counsel families after the flood of 72′.

After Terry’s father passed in 1968, he brought the piano with him to Providence, Rhode Island, where the piano has been the last 50 years. Now, Terry thought it was high time to bring it home.

“This has been a great piano for our family and I’m sure the Halley’s will enjoy it for a long time,” says Terry, “so I feel really good about having found a good home for it.”

“You can’t even put a price on something like this,” says Becki, “because it means so much more than any monetary value.”

After a month of conversing, Becki Halley was chosen to receive the piano.

“Our heritage with Music is huge in our family,” says Becki, “my grandmas been playing for over 70 years at the Keystone Church and when we get together we are always singing.”

“I’m delighted that Becki is going to have it and play it a lot, and all the Halley’s can gather around now and then and sing songs,” says Terry.

Becki’s Grandma has been playing for 70 years. Over that time, her fingers have grown to learn precisely where to fall.

“She’s starting to lose some memory,” says Becki, “but she can still sit down at the piano and play.”

She taught her four daughters to sing in harmony when they were just little girls. Now, they’ve been singing together for decades.

The emotion bound in memories and family history is something Terry can feel.

“I just feel kind of warm and fuzzy about the fact that it’s coming home,” says Terry.

It seems like it’s here to stay.

“This will hopefully never leave the family,” says Becki.

If you’d like to see the piano, it has a home at the Journey Museum until late September when Becki will take it into to her home.

