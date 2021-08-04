“Now is kind of a crunch time,” vendors prep for big Sturgis Rally sales

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a busy time for Sturgis vendors during the Rally, as they need to acquire licenses before they’re legally allowed to do any sales.

So far the city has issued more than 380 licenses, a bit better than most years.

There is no cap on how many licenses can be distributed, and there are many that are still pending approval.

Officials with the City of Sturgis say it’s the early stages of vendors opening up. However, as space is taken up, the unprepared vendors may run into issues finding a spot to vend. Whereas, seasoned vendors have figured out locations upwards to a year in advance.

The Rally is the only time that Sturgis issues temporary licenses that operate on a 12-day basis, says Christina Steele, Public Information Officer for the City of Sturgis.

”Now is kind of a crunch time for vendors. They’re coming in, they’re getting their licenses, they’re getting set up. They have a lot going on,” says Steele, “but they’ll get there. Several of them are already open. The rest will be open by the end of the week I’d say.”

The vendors that are already open are likely operating on two separate 12-day licenses, allowing them to be open prior to the official start of the rally, and throughout it.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.