Kyle man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for sex crime

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Kyle man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court after being found guilty of two counts of sexual abuse.

29-year-old Charles Good Voice Elk was sentenced to a total of eight years in federal prison on one count of sexual abuse, and another count of sexual abuse of a minor.

According to court documents, Good Voice Elk had knowingly engaged in a sexual act with someone under the age of 16 back in 2018 while both were under the influence of alcohol.

According to Judge Jeffery Viken, the victim continues to suffer physical and emotional trauma from the incident.

In addition to his eight-year sentence, Good Voice Elk will also have to register as a sex offender and pay $200 in restitution.

Good Voice Elk was found guilty in April of this year.

