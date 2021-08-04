If your energy bill is higher this month, Black Hills Energy has payment options

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There’s no doubt we have had high temperatures for quite a while here in the Black Hills... but how will the heatwave affect your bills? Black Hills Energy says customers may see an increase in their August bills due to an increase in usage.

They say people can keep the shades drawn to keep the heat out, or if there is a cool breeze you can open your windows. You can also help by checking your filter for your air conditioner.

If your bill is high Black Hills Energy also offers payment plans.

“If you are struggling with high energy bills, there are some options, there is a budget building program at Black Hills energy,”” Mutch Usera, Black Hills Energy, says

to apply for energy assistance

