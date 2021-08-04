Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Season-All

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Season-all, regularly found in most grocery stores can be your go-to for flavoring any dish, from salads to entrees, steak on the grill - the list is endless.

Want to make you own? Here’s the list of ingredients for a large container: 2 cups salt, 2 cups sugar, 2 tablespoon garlic powder, 1 tablespoon curry powder, 1 tablespoon chili powder, 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, 2 tablespoons onion powder, 1 teaspoon allspice, 6 tablespoons paprika, 1 tablespoon celery salt, 1 teaspoon dry mustard, 2 tablespoons black pepper, 1 teaspoon ginger and 1 teaspoon nutmeg.

Combine everything and keep in a tightly sealed container in an cool, DRY place!



