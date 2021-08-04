Advertisement

Back to the 90s with a few PM storms

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly clear and comfortable overnight with lows in the 60s for many. Lots of sunshine is on tap for us on Thursday with highs climbing back into the 90s. A few afternoon storms will be possible. We will hit the low 90s once again as we finish up the work week. A few storms will be possible Friday afternoon with some possibly strong to severe. Hail and wind would be the threats if any storm does reach severe limits.

The weekend will start off with temperatures in the mid 80s and afternoon storms. Sunday looks to dry out with mostly sunny skies and the heat is on. Highs will be in the mid 90s in Rapid City with upper 90s likely on the plains.

Sunshine sticks around for all of next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures nearing 90° on Wednesday. Above normal temperatures are likely to close out next week as well.

