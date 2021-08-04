Advertisement

Are businesses and vendors prepared for the Sturgis rally crowd?

There are less than 48 hours until then official kick off of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and vendors and businesses are preparing for the predictably large crowd.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -As the biggest event in the Black Hills approaches... so does the stress of stocking up inventory and workers for businesses and vendors.

“You prepare for the rally from January pretty much but we have extra staff that comes down, that’s a lot of preparing for it,” said Matt Hensley, general sales manager at Indian Motorcycle Sturgis.

Manpower is key, many businesses bring in extra staff for the two-week event and continue to keep those seasonal employees.

“We’re kind of like a family now and we’ve been doing this for 5 or 6 years so it’s a great chemistry that we have and the people here work hard and we get it done,” said Hensley.

Other vendors setting up at the rally are witnessing the crowds for the first time, “We decided to come to Sturgis this year, kind of see how things are but we’re going to leave this location permanently,” said Deano Handt, owner of Horsepower Nutrition.

And, for Horse Power Nutrition, the visit may become a stay.

“Loved, loved the size of the community. Year-round it’s a great size for us,” said Tracy Handt, CEO of Horsepower Nutrition.

Handt says they feel confident going into their business’ first rally, with a stocked inventory and full staff.

“So that’s a big thing for us is having enough people to make sure we’re doing a good job, customer service,” said Handt.

Bikers and rally-goers are trickling in and crowds are growing in Sturgis, but businesses and vendors are prepared.

