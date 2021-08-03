Showers and storms possible tonight and Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Isolated showers will be possible overnight as a system passes through. It’ll bring in some moderate to dense surface smoke for some of us, but thankfully as the showers move out in the morning, the smoke will move along with them. Skies will start to clear up midday, but a few isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s for many.

Thursday looks to be hot again with highs back in the 90s under mostly sunny skies. We keep the 90s on Friday, but storms are still possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Storm chances are looking more likely to linger into the start of the weekend. Afternoon storms are possible Saturday with highs in the 80s and 90s. Sunday is mostly sunny again with highs in the low 90s

Next week will feature highs in the 80s for much of the week, with a few days getting close to 90°. We will have to see if this holds, but if it does, it will be a nice break from the constant heat we have had since the beginning of July.

