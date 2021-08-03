Advertisement

Hot and Hazy, but with a Slight Chance of Thunderstorms

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More of the same - hot and hazy - but some monsoon moisture streaming in from the west will lead to a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening in Wyoming. What’s left of this activity will spread into western South Dakota tonight.

Isolated storms are possible again Wednesday, then again Friday.

Dry weather is expected during the first weekend of the Sturgis Rally - lower 90s Saturday and Sunday with low humidity.

