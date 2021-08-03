Advertisement

Decades old advertisements reappear in Deadwood

(Scarlett Lisjak)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Apparitions from the past are reappearing all over Deadwood, a handful of decades old, hand painted advertisements in the historic district are getting a second chance at life.

What is known as ghost murals have been restored all around town, Deadwood’s Historic Preservation Officer, Kevin Kuchenbecker says by restoring these old paintings visitors get a glimpse into Deadwoods past, ”if you go east you’ll see mail pouched tobacco on the sides of barns, you’ll see those types of things on the sides of buildings, and it is part of that ambiance, the environment and part of our history that tells the story of historic Deadwood.”

The restoration of ghost murals started five years ago and Kuchenbecker adds there is one more in the process of coming back to life.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 44 fire
Fire sparked off Highway 44
Lumber prices going down affecting housing market
The upward trend of lumber prices are taking a different route
One dead in motorcycle collision near Keystone
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a Dodge Charger was headed east on Elk Creek...
One person dead in car crash in Meade County
Rapid City sees a busy weekend for law enforcement

Latest News

Rapid City Fire Department receives more emergency response calls from last year
Months of investigation in Pennington County turns up huge amounts of drugs, guns, and cash
Rapid City public craved the chlorine this year more so than in 2019
People are diving into the outdoor pools this year
Many people chase virality online but this local doctor found it during the pandemic.
Doctor's YouTube