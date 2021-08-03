City Council approves one time hazard pay for first responders

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After multiple discussions in city meetings, the Rapid City Council has voted to approve hazard pay for first responders.

By a vote of 6-2 first responders will receive a one-time hazard pay of $1,000 dollars. That money will come from the general fund.

Councilmember Jason Salamun spearheaded the effort to give police and fire the hazard pay and explains to us why he felt this was so important.

“Police and fire go above and beyond for us all the time. And obviously, with the pandemic they were at risk with great exposure, so what we wanted to do is provide hazard pay to thank them for the risk they took on our behalf,” Councilmember Jason Salamun, Ward 3, says

City Finance Officer, Pauline Sumption said the payment total for all the first responders comes out to around $300,000.

