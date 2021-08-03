Advertisement

Above normal temperatures continue through the week

By David Stradling
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will have plenty of sunshine to start off our Tuesday. It’ll continue through the middle of the day before clouds start to bubble up in the afternoon. A few showers and storms are possible in Wyoming, but should taper off as they cross into South Dakota. Highs will be in the 90s for the South Dakota plains, while the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming will have highs in the 80s.

Showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80s for many with some 90s on the plains. Thursday will be mostly sunny and looks to be dry with highs back into the 90s for much of the area. The heat continues Friday with more 90s in the forecast, but afternoon storms will be possible as we wrap up the week.

Your weekend forecast is shaping up to be a beauty! Plenty of sunshine with temperatures near or in the 90s.

