11 year old cancer survivor helps raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation

MILLER, S.D. - Jordyn Pugh has been cancer free for ten years, but that length of time has not separated her from sympathizing with those fighting the same battle she did.

Along with friend Kaihlyn Anderberg, 13, and family member Jayce Pugh, 13, Jordyn helps put on the “Kids Fore A Wish” tournament every year in Miller, a charity golf tournament at the city’s golf course.

The tournament started three years ago, and has blossomed into one of the most anticipated events in the town each year. For 2021, 47 teams participated, and over $21,000 were raised.

In addition to the golf tournament, volunteers sell sweet corn, shirts, and a silent auction takes place.

Jordyn and her fellow event organizers do everything to get the tournament off the ground each year, from selling sponsorships, to participating in it themselves.

“I mean, its something that they are learning life long lessons from,” explained Pam Heasley, Pugh’s grandmother. Heasley is also a manager at the Miller Golf Course. “To help other people out, provide charity, it is just unbelievable.”

The teenagers decided to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation because Jordyn they had seen the good work they do firsthand. Jordyn was diagnosed with Retinoblastoma when she was three months old, a rare form of eye cancer. After months of travel and treatment with clinics in places like Minnesota and New York City, Jordyn got her wish granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a playhouse in her backyard.

“It makes me feel happy because they get to have pretty much the same feeling I got when I got my playhouse,” Pugh explained. “They get the same feeling when they get their Make-A-Wish.”