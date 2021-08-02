Advertisement

One person dead in car crash in Meade County

By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:09 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PIEDMONT, S.D. (KEVN) - One person is dead after a one-vehicle crash outside of Piedmont yesterday.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a Dodge Charger was headed east on Elk Creek Road when it went into the ditch and eventually rolled.

The passenger, a 32-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 21-year-old female driver received minor injuries and was taken to Monument Hospital in Rapid City.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and charges are currently pending against the driver.

