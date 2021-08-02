Local doctor gains following for posting medically informational YouTube videos

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Mike Hansen, a physician who specializes in internal medicine, pulmonary and critical care medicine, says he joined Youtube to spread accurate scientific-based medical information around the internet to combat other misinformation and misleading claims that are becoming more relevant.

During the pandemic, his content became more COVID-focused and that’s when his following started to climb.

He now sits at 760 thousand subscribers who have followed Dr. Hansen’s lessons through his Youtube videos.

”With a new disease that emerged, there’s a lot of unknowns about that, and there are still a lot of unknowns so I thought it was important to get the science out there, get the medical aspect out there, so people can understand to make the best-informed decisions for themselves and for their loved ones,” said Hansen.

Dr. Hansen also says his videos are partly research and also based on experience at the hospital and in the pulmonary clinic.

