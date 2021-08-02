Advertisement

Highway Patrol: ATV driver was rear-ended in fatal crash near Hoven

(WDBJ7)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a 62-year-old man was killed Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash east of Hoven.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says an ATV driven by the 62-year-old was rear-ended by a Ford Explorer on South Dakota Highway 20. They say the ATV went into the ditch and rolled. The driver of the ATV was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 26-year-old driver of the Explorer was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a Dodge Charger was headed east on Elk Creek...
One person dead in car crash in Meade County
Outlaw motorcycle gangs, like the notorious Hells Angels, often visit the rally, adding more...
Law enforcement keeping an eye on presence of biker gangs ins Sturgis
According to the Battle Creek Fire Department, the camper was rented by a couple traveling...
Vehicle fire near Keystone Wye
According to the office of President Kevin Killer, Calico has now been evacuated, and people to...
Wildfire burns on Pine Ridge Reservation
UPDATED: Person found dead inside burning car, no foul play suspected

Latest News

Lumber prices finally on a downward trend which will affect the housing market and constructions
Lumber prices
Lumber prices going down affecting housing market
The upward trend of lumber prices are taking a different route
One dead in motorcycle collision near Keystone
Employees of Rapid City’s public safety departments are considered essential workers and are...
City Council to discuss COVID Hazard pay for city employees