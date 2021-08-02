Fire sparked off Highway 44

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Crews responded to a fire near Highway 44 near Creston.

New video just coming in to show that fire.

Jerome Harvey with Pennington County Fire Services says the fire is estimated to have burned around 50 acres and is 90 percent contained.

At 2:50 this evening, a woman allegedly ran off the highway on her motorcycle, crashing into a fence where the motorcycle started on fire. The woman was life-flighted to Rapid City.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated

