Find out how valuable your vintage toys are during the vintage toy show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Over the course of the pandemic, people had a lot of time on their hands to clean out their attics and basements.

And, some people found valuable items hidden away. People in quarantine didn’t only start rummaging through their house, there was also an uptick of people becoming vintage toy collectors.

Rapid City Vintage Toy Buying show kicked off today, where Joel Magee, America’s Toy Scout will look at your vintage toys and buy them from you. Magee goes around the country to browse other people’s found treasures.

A successful find from one of his events in California was a Hotwheels Camaro car that is now worth $100,000.

”I always tell people they don’t have to be pristine, played with the condition is fine that’s what of the toys look like, we have collectors for everything so if it’s dirty though, don’t clean it, I always give a little advice because you don’t want to ruin it with the wrong chemicals, I’ll clean it, if it’s got dust on it don’t worry about it,” said Magee.

Magee will be at the Residence Inn by Marriott Monday and Tuesday from 10 am to 5 pm.

