Advertisement

City Council to discuss COVID Hazard pay for city employees

Employees of Rapid City’s public safety departments are considered essential workers and are...
Employees of Rapid City’s public safety departments are considered essential workers and are eligible for these funds.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:21 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Council is currently discussing the issue of COVID Hazard pay for some city employees.

On Monday, they’ll determine if first responders will receive over $300,000 in funds for working over the course of the pandemic. Employees of Rapid City’s public safety departments are considered essential workers and are eligible for these funds.

City Finance officer Paulene Sumption said that more city workers could qualify for this payment in the future, however, there are limitations.

”If you worked remotely, you’re not eligible to be paid out of these funds,” Sumption said. “So, there are some restrictions, but there are ways to do more than just police and fire out of those funds.”

The council will vote on if public safety departments will get the funds at Monday’s meeting.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outlaw motorcycle gangs, like the notorious Hells Angels, often visit the rally, adding more...
Law enforcement keeping an eye on presence of biker gangs ins Sturgis
COVID-19 Delta Variant
This is how South Dakota tests for the Delta Variant
UPDATED: Person found dead inside burning car, no foul play suspected
According to the office of President Kevin Killer, Calico has now been evacuated, and people to...
Wildfire burns on Pine Ridge Reservation
Smoke could linger across South Dakota into Saturday

Latest News

The 9 on KEVN Black Hills Fox
According to the Battle Creek Fire Department, the camper was rented by a couple traveling...
Vehicle fire near Keystone Wye
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a Dodge Charger was headed east on Elk Creek...
One person dead in car crash in Meade County
Gold Rush E-Bikes is located in Deadwood, right next to mile 109 of the Mickelson Trail.
Gold Rush E-Bikes: new way to explore the Black Hills