Community pays respect to late representative David Lust

Lust, first elected in 2006, died at age 53 of an apparent heart attack after serving 11 years...
Lust, first elected in 2006, died at age 53 of an apparent heart attack after serving 11 years in the State House.
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Monuments Fine Arts Theater saw a packed venue as family and friends gathered to mourn the loss of longtime South Dakota lawmaker, David Lust.

Lust, first elected in 2006, died at age 53 of an apparent heart attack after serving 11 years in the State House.

Governor Kristi Noem commented, “I was heartbroken to learn of David Lust’s passing, He was a wonderful thoughtful man. He focused on the legal implications of every bill, not the politics of it. We’ll miss him dearly. Bryon and I are praying for his family.”

