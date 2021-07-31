Advertisement

Hazy weather continues to affect our area

Rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 2:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hazy conditions continue across Rapid City today. Despite the hazy weather, we have actually been clear in terms of cloud cover across the region. The clear and dry weather will continue for the next 24-48 hours. Haze will return tomorrow, but not as bad as today. The next threat of rain won’t be until Tuesday night and Wednesday. After that, temperatures are expected to climb back into the mid-90s for the end of the week.

