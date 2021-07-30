Wonderful weather in store for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After a very hot start to the week, the last 2 days have been very nice. Today has been quite hazy, but it has kept temperatures below average. While we will be a little warmer tomorrow, temperatures will still be comfortable. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday. Near average temperatures will continue through next week.

