Very hazy conditions across our area this morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The haze continue across our area this morning. For individuals with health concerns, please try and avoid being outdoors for long periods of time. Hazy weather will likely continue for the next couple of days.

Temperatures will likely be lower than expected because of it. Temperatures today will rise into the lower 80s today will small chances of rain south of Rapid City. Tomorrow we will continue to see temperatures around average with highs in the mid-80s. This weekend will be mild and sunny with small chances of rain.

