Smoke could linger across South Dakota into Saturday

(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:12 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People in South Dakota woke up to another morning of hazy skies and the smell of smoke.

Those conditions could stick around into the weekend.

The smoke is from Canada. A massive 300 square mile wildfire is burning on the eastern shores of Lake Winnipeg.

The heavy haze settled into South Dakota Thursday.

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources issued an air quality alert Thursday.

The current air pollution levels exceed the National Ambient Air Quality Standard.

Elderly people, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems are the most susceptible. Individuals concerned about potential health impacts should consider avoiding excessive physical exertion, minimize outdoor activities during periods of low visibility caused by wildfire smoke, and keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors.

You can track the pollution readings on the DANR’s website or AirNow’s website.

The smoke is also causing low visibility, which is an issue for drivers.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna, the smoke will linger into the weekend.

“We’re going to be stuck with the smoke through Saturday. The wind should shift Sunday and that will help the smoke get out of here,” Doudna said.

The smoky haze lingers over Mitchell Friday morning. The smoke should start to clear out Sunday as the winds shift.(Dakota News Now)

