Retired Florida police officer shows appreciation for Rapid City’s law enforcement

(Scarlett Lisjak)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One Florida man took his motorcycle all the way from the beach to the mountains. Retired Gainesville Florida Police Officer, Matthew Nechodom is traveling across the country with his motorcycle, making pit stops along the way to provide free lunches for law enforcement.

Thursday he swung by the Pennington County Public Safety building to provide lunch for the Rapid City Police and Sherriff Departments. Nechodom says it is important to him to make sure law enforcement officers know they are appreciated, “my hope on doing this is just to let people know that complete strangers that donated the money- are the ones that truly should get the credit, support them and what they do, the hope is that maybe other communities, they take a chance and are able to tell their law enforcement officials that they are appreciated.”

Nechodom plans on making 30 stops in total, he says the next one is a surprise.

