Rapid City is prepared for the end of the eviction moratorium

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The nationwide eviction moratorium comes to an end Saturday, the moratorium put in place by the White House prevented landlords from evicting tenants who couldn’t pay their rent due to the economic impact of the pandemic. This shift in law calls into question how Rapid City is preparing for the change.

The end of the eviction moratorium looms over 3.6 million Americans who face eviction or foreclosure in the next two months, this according to a recent United States Census Bureau survey. At Cornerstone Rescue Mission, the executive director, Lysa Allison says they are getting ready for the possibility of more people without a place to call home.

“Its kind of a perfect storm, and we want to be able to be in the middle, and help whoever we can through this process, and make sure as many people are housed as possible,” Allison said.

Although the idea of losing your home may be daunting, people still have options Allison adds. “There’s a lot of potential here, but there is also a lot of fear, but if people can push through the fear and get to the potentials of, ‘I can kind of get back to normality, getting my kids back to school, I can get back to work, we can pay the rent or get assistance for the rent.’”

One of those agencies helping with rent assistance is Pennington County Health and Human Services, economic assistance supervisor Brenda Dahlke says the community is working together on this issue, “our community had wonderful donations from the John Vucurevich Foundation, from Elevate Rapid City, Black Hills Community Foundation. So, we had those clear through last year- so hopefully we are in a really good spot going into this eviction moratorium expiring, because people won’t have all of that past rent still do.”

Dahlke adds, Rapid City is prepared, “I think we got our community into a really good position, with all of our grant funding last year and then the government funding from October forward, I think we are in a really good position that maybe other communities aren’t, but I think we have come along way.”

Renters and homeowners struggling to pay bills can seek assistance by applying online to the South Dakota Cares Housing assistance program.

