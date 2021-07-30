Advertisement

Law enforcement keeping an eye on presence of biker gangs ins Sturgis

Outlaw motorcycle gangs, like the notorious Hells Angels, often visit the rally, adding more work for law enforcement monitoring their activities.(KEVN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Law enforcement agencies across the area are preparing for the 81st bike rally, and are on alert for potential gang activity.

Outlaw motorcycle gangs, like the notorious Hells Angels, often visit the rally, adding more work for law enforcement monitoring their activities.

Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said that these bike gangs don’t often plan to cause trouble, but might get into some once they arrive in Sturgis.

”I think one thing kind of leads to another, and trouble finds them,” Merwin said. “But I don’t suspect that they come here openly looking for it. They just don’t back down from it either.”

The rally is celebrating its 81st year, and there are rumors that there may be a larger Hells Angels presence than usual, since H and A, standing for Hells Angels, are the 8th and 1st letters of the alphabet respectively.

Merwin said that they are aware of this significance.

”I would suspect that we’re going to have at least the normal number of Hells Angels around here,” Merwin said. “We might have a few more than normal. My suspicion is they might have some activities here because of the 81st.”

Merwin said that although the biker crowd is largely respectful to law enforcement, they’re preparing for any confrontation that may occur.

