Homeowners get extension on eviction moratorium

(Scarlett Lisjak)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Homeowners struggling to pay the bills have an extra month before the eviction moratorium expires. Friday The United States Department of Agriculture revealed that homeowners faced with eviction have until September 30th to better position themselves financially, if they financed their home with a with USDA mortgage.

The CEO of Consumer Credit Counseling Services of the Black Hills, Bonnie Spain says this gives struggling homeowners the opportunity to make a plan, ”they may want to look at other options, like do I need to sell my home, unfortunately sometime if you can’t make that payment after the forbearance, you may need to sell your home. But you don’t want to lose it, because then you lose all the equity- especially in a time right now when houses are selling. Don’t loose your home, take action, either get the assistance or if you don’t qualify for the assistance come up with a plan to repay it, and if you cant come up with a plan then sell your home.”

Spain adds if you are behind on either your rent or mortgage, it’s important that you access the funding available through South Dakota Housing Authority Assistance.

