Hazy and Warm through the Weekend

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:35 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The rain will push east this morning, and we’ll see sunshine by afternoon.

Dense smoke from western wildfires, fires in southeast Montana and now Canadian wildfires will circulate through the area this weekend. Visibility may be reduced at times, and those with upper respiratory conditions should limit outdoor time through the weekend.

Temperatures will be close to normal this weekend into early next week. Chances for afternoon and evening thunderstorms return by the middle of next week.

