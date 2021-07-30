Advertisement

Google to ban ‘sugar dating’ apps from Play store

This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban "sugar dating" apps.
This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban "sugar dating" apps.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:11 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Google’s relationship with so-called “sugar dating” apps has soured.

This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban such apps.

It says starting in September, any app that promotes “compensated sexual relationships” will not be allowed in the Google Play store.

“Sugar dating” is when money or gifts are exchanged for companionship.

The new policy does not affect other kinds of dating apps.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis Buffalo Chip and ZZ Top release statements on the death of band-member Dusty Hill
Discussing thoughts about the CDC Delta Variant inspired guidelines
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and Delta Variant inspired CDC mask guidelines
Law Enforcement search for drowning victim
Governor Noem signs executive order banning federal grants tied to Critical Race Theory
The CDC said people in places with “high” or “substantial” virus transmission rates should wear...
CDC says yes to masks indoors, Noem says no

Latest News

Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart mandates vaccines for workers at headquarters
File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
CDC team: ‘War has changed’ as delta variant dangers emerge
Vaccinated people may spread Delta variant at the same rate as the unvaccinated, the CDC says.
New delta variant report paints sobering picture
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
With evictions looming, Congress strains to extend ban