Good Morning Black Hills saddles up for the 99th Annual Days of 76′

The gold rush that spurred cowboy legend, Wild West allure, and a multi-award winning rodeo
By Blake Joseph
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:02 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Days of 76′ is a holiday celebrating the discovery of gold in the town of Historic Deadwood, S.D. and the prospectors that came to risk it all for that discovery. In 1924, businessmen go together to celebrate these origin days with games, festivals, and a parade. Although started in 1922, a rodeo was added to cement the cowboy culture within the area.

Greg Nelson, General Chairman for the Days of 76′ Rodeo committe,e has been involved in the rodeo since his birth. A lot goes into producing a multi-award winning rodeo and with the committee’s help it has become a staple within the Black Hills.

Rodeos have staples that everyone looks forward to including carnival food, high-stakes events, and livestock. But through it all is an entertainer that keeps guests happy and cowboys safe. That person this year is John Harrison, rodeo clown.

At first glance you may just see the beauty known by all who vye for the crown of rodeo queen. But for Martina Loobey, Miss Rodeo S.D. is coming around again -- And for Jordan Jensen, Miss Days of ‘76 -- it’s so much more.

Mark your calendars for the 99th Annual Days of ‘76 Rodeo scheduled for July 27-31, 2021!

