Sturgis Buffalo Chip getting ready for this years concerts

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Some of the biggest events surrounding the Sturgis Rally are the concerts at the Buffalo Chip, and this year is no exception.

It may seem like the staff at the Buffalo Chip are the busiest during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Every year during bike week, the chip hosts festivities and concerts, they dub ‘the best party anywhere.’

However, owner Rod Woodruff said that putting everything together is a year-round effort.

“We had a nice, easy South Dakota winter, and we’re in a better position than we’ve ever been in preparation for the rally,” Woodruff said. “So, it’s sweet. We’ve got almost everything painted freshly and everything fixed up.”

The Chip is known for its concerts featuring famous bands from across the world.

One of those is ZZ Top, regular visitors to the Chip, whose bassist Dusty Hill died Wednesday after health complications.

The band is still slated to perform this year, with Hill’s former guitar check Elwood Francis stepping in to play the bass.

Woodruff thinks the concert will be a fitting tribute for Hill.

“This is going to be a very heartwarming show, and ultimately, it’s going to be a ZZ Top show,” Woodruff said. “There’s no question it’s going to be a tribute, and everyone’s going to have Dusty on their mind.”

The band will hit the stage Wednesday, August 11th.

