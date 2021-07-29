Advertisement

Sturgis Buffalo Chip getting ready for this years concerts

Every year during bike week, the chip hosts festivities and concerts, they dub ‘the best party...
Every year during bike week, the chip hosts festivities and concerts, they dub ‘the best party anywhere.’(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Some of the biggest events surrounding the Sturgis Rally are the concerts at the Buffalo Chip, and this year is no exception.

It may seem like the staff at the Buffalo Chip are the busiest during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Every year during bike week, the chip hosts festivities and concerts, they dub ‘the best party anywhere.’

However, owner Rod Woodruff said that putting everything together is a year-round effort.

“We had a nice, easy South Dakota winter, and we’re in a better position than we’ve ever been in preparation for the rally,” Woodruff said. “So, it’s sweet. We’ve got almost everything painted freshly and everything fixed up.”

The Chip is known for its concerts featuring famous bands from across the world.

One of those is ZZ Top, regular visitors to the Chip, whose bassist Dusty Hill died Wednesday after health complications.

The band is still slated to perform this year, with Hill’s former guitar check Elwood Francis stepping in to play the bass.

Woodruff thinks the concert will be a fitting tribute for Hill.

“This is going to be a very heartwarming show, and ultimately, it’s going to be a ZZ Top show,” Woodruff said. “There’s no question it’s going to be a tribute, and everyone’s going to have Dusty on their mind.”

The band will hit the stage Wednesday, August 11th.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Park drowning
Man drowns at Memorial Park
Discussing thoughts about the CDC Delta Variant inspired guidelines
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and Delta Variant inspired CDC mask guidelines
Law Enforcement search for drowning victim
More people have been moving to the Black Hills, which in turn is positively affecting the...
Rapid City’s emerging housing market gets noticed
COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday in South Dakota

Latest News

Roger Brooks visits
Deadwood Days of ‘76 Parade, museum brings antique carriages to the streets
The Water Rescue team had help from other agencies in the area to assist in the recovery.
For deep-water rescues, the Water Rescue Team employs severe measures
Safety precautions to take when encountering a herd of bison
What to do when you encounter bison in Custer State Park
Pfizer researchers say a booster shot six to 12 months after full vaccination is likely to...
Experts share conflicting opinions on COVID-19 vaccine booster