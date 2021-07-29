Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and Delta Variant inspired CDC mask guidelines

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Potential mask mandates in Rapid City have been controversial, to say the least.

Pennington County is in a moderate area, not one of the areas where the CDC is recommending these guidelines.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says it’s too early for talk of a mask mandate and that considering the way the community reacted to last years mask protocol, he doesn’t think the government should get involved. He says it has created a divide between community members.

”This is a deep wound for communities, and more of the same will not heal that wound. Therefor back to my point, I think it’s time for government to sit back, wait, watch and not expect great compliance with mandates related to the spread of a virus.”

Allender says that he started his political career to be a public servant and that the way the pandemic has been handled has given politicians tools to use campaigning.

He says that some of the public thinks that medical professionals are being given a script to read by government agencies in order to get control of the constituency.

He says that these thoughts take people’s eyes off what’s important -- the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.