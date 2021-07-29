Much needed moisture moves in overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monsoonal moisture will pour into the area overnight bringing parts of the area some much needed rainfall. Not everyone will get moisture, but there will be spots that could pick up more than an inch of rain by time the storms move out Friday morning. Temperatures tonight will be in the 60s for many with 50s in the higher elevations.

Clouds clear up through the middle of the day and afternoon. The morning clouds and moisture will likely keep temperatures in the 70s here in town. The weekend will feature plenty of sunshine with temperatures approaching normal. Next week will get temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90° with storm chances returning Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.