Advertisement

Flutter Productions play “Uncontained: Beyond the Box” set to debut

Flutter Productions
Flutter Productions(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:31 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The final walkthrough is complete and the curtain will rise on another performance by Flutter Productions.

Uncontained: Beyond the Box features 8 short plays written by the Flutter Productions play-writing cast.

The play centers around how people feel limited or contained by boxes in life and no matter your background you will be able to relate to the show.

“They kind of explore ambitions, limitations, that so many have felt in life and also the explore the excitement we had as children playing with boxes,” Heather Pickering, Flutter Productions, says

Showtimes are July 29-31 will all shows starting at 7:30 PM. To get tickets you can call the performing Arts Center at (605) 394-1786

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Park drowning
Man drowns at Memorial Park
The babies have spent the past two months in the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital....
Rare identical triplets come home after 2 months in hospital
Drummer Joey Jordison "#1" of Slipknot performs on stage at the Hollywood Palladium on October...
Reports: Slipknot founding drummer Joey Jordison dead at 46
Meade County could become home to largest shooting range in the state
Trench collapse leaves construction worker dead
Name of company involved in fatal trench collapse released

Latest News

Simone Biles resonates with athletes and mental health professionals
Discussing thoughts about the CDC Delta Variant inspired guidelines
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and Delta Variant inspired CDC mask guidelines
New to the 2021 Olympics
Skateboarding and rock climbing make their Olympic debut, Rapid City responds
In this photo taken on Thursday, May. 6, 2010, Medical Director Radiologist, Dr. Gerald Iba,...
2020 showed a decrease in cervical and breast cancer screenings