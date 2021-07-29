Deadwood Days of ‘76 Parade, museum brings antique carriages to the streets

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood is a historic town, known for cowboys and outlaws.

They’re bringing some of the antiques to the streets for the 99th annual Days of 76′ Parade, where the town is restored to its youthful days.

A parade will showcase carriages and wagons from 1876 through 1910 pulled from the museum to demonstrate the history of the town.

While the horse drawn vehicles make their way down the streets, announcers will share their history. Like the stagecoach, which was what originally carried miners and prospectors to Deadwood in pursuit of gold.

There are other wagons with uses ranging from distributing goods, to carrying food around the town and riding long distances on trails.

One thing they all had in common, according to Amanda Brown, Deadwood’s Education Director of History, was their less than convenient maintenance.

”If a wheel broke, it’s not like you could just have it replaced. You couldn’t take it to a dealership and have the wheels redone or anything like that. They didn’t have a spare with them. So, they had to often fix things on the fly. A lot of the people that are involved in the parade have lived in Deadwood, or in the surrounding areas in the Black Hills their whole lives, and are absolutely proud to be a part of it,” says Brown.

The carriages will be pulled by local groups and organizations.

The streets will also be shared by rodeo queens and dancers from local tribes and many of those who played a role in Deadwood’s history.

