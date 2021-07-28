Advertisement

One More Day of Triple Digit Heat

Rapid City forecast
Rapid City forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:01 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - That pesky dome of hot air remains over us today, so we’ll experience one more day of triple digit heat.

A cold front will ease down from the north this afternoon and evening, bringing cooler air for the rest of the week into the weekend. High temperatures will be close to normal for a change.

We will monsoon moisture start to stream into the area tonight and Thursday, setting the stage for scattered shower and thunderstorm chances late Thursday and especially Thursday night and Friday morning. The weekend will be drier, but increasing chances of storms return later next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drummer Joey Jordison "#1" of Slipknot performs on stage at the Hollywood Palladium on October...
Reports: Slipknot founding drummer Joey Jordison dead at 46
Memorial Park drowning
Man drowns at Memorial Park
The babies have spent the past two months in the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital....
Rare identical triplets come home after 2 months in hospital
Meade County could become home to largest shooting range in the state
Trench collapse leaves construction worker dead
Name of company involved in fatal trench collapse released

Latest News

HOT
One more hot day
Rapid City forecast
Record High Temperatures are Expected Today!
HOT
Record breaking heat on tap
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Three Days of Triple Digit Heat to Start the Week