Not as hot with storms returning to the forecast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered clouds move in tonight and some shower and thunderstorm activity will develop in northeast Wyoming and around the Black Hills. Temperatures will fall into the 60s for much of the area.

Partly cloudy skies will be likely on Thursday with highs in the 80s - yay! Showers and thunderstorms will develop in Wyoming, thanks to monsoonal moisture, and slide east into South Dakota late evening and overnight. A few showers and storms could linger Friday morning, but skies will clear out for the most part by Friday afternoon. A few isolated storms are possible Friday afternoon, but mainly in the Black Hills. Friday will have highs in the 70s and 80s.

The weekend is looking nice! Temperatures will be right around normal for this time of year as highs make it into the mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday, with minimal storm chances. Temperatures are back above average for next week with highs in the 80s and 90s for much of the area. Storm chances are low, but over the past couple of days, Tuesday and Wednesday look to have a shot for a few afternoon storms.

