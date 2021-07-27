Advertisement

"There is an assault on voting rights in this county."

People of Meridian will get the chance to learn more about voting t
(WTOK)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:27 PM MDT
D.C. (KEVN) - Decades-long, complicated efforts to secure the right to vote for the Native American community were discussed Tuesday in DC.

Oglala Sioux Tribal President Kevin Killer met with Vice President Kamala Harris in an effort to discuss barriers Native Americans face when voting.

The Indian Citizenship Act of 1924 gave Native Americans the right to vote but whether it’s homelessness, lack of identification, or no way to get to polling places the community is shut out from voting.

”There is an assault on voting rights in this county. The tribal community is disproportionally affected by that, but folks are fighting back. So, the White House is standing with tribal leaders in this fight and Vice President Harris is looking forward to elevating the work that folks like President Killer are doing on the ground every single day,” said Symone Sanders, Chief Spokeswoman for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Sanders said bills have passed that curb the road to the voting box and the White House hopes to put a spotlight on the problem by continuing discussions and educating the public on the voting issues.

Sanders also noted that one can argue South Dakota is a model for the work that has yet to be done.

