South Dakota DOH to hold public hearing on proposed medical marijuana rules

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:46 PM MDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health is holding a public hearing next month on the rules for the state’s medical marijuana program.

That hearing is scheduled for August 18th from 1:30 to 3:30 pm in the Kneip Building in Pierre. Anyone interested in testifying can do so in person or remotely. Those wishing to testify remotely need to register by August 13th. Individuals may also send written comments/materials to the South Dakota Department of Health at 600 East Capitol Avenue, Pierre, South Dakota, 57501.

For more information on the South Dakota medical cannabis program, visit medcannabis.sd.gov.

