Rescue crews save man stuck in 10-foot trench in Pennington County

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KEVN) - 10:43 p.m.: Authorities say a man trapped in a dirt trench southeast of Keystone has been freed.

At 5:25 p.m. Monday, the victim was removed from a 10-to-12-foot excavation trench on private property on the 2000 block of Nellie Lane in unincorporated Pennington County, according to Pennington County Fire Service.

The incident was first reported around 2 p.m., with Keystone Ambulance Service and Battle Creek Volunteer Fire Department responding first. The man was stuck for several hours before he was rescued.

Specialized equipment was required to extricate the man, including a vacuum excavation truck, and crews from Rapid City Fire Department Urban Heavy Rescue, Pennington County Search and Rescue and the Rapid City Solid Waste Division were requested to provide support.

The man was sent to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital to be treated for unknown injuries. His name has not been released to the public.

