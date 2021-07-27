Advertisement

Record High Temperatures are Expected Today!

Rapid City forecast
Rapid City forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:57 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The hot dome of high pressure will be right on top of today, so today will be the hottest day this week with record highs likely, above 100 degrees. It will continue to be very hazy due to the extensive smoke from the western wildfires.

Wednesday will be the last really hot day this week, then a cold front moves through Wednesday night, ushering in cooler air.

And, the best news of all, monsoon moisture will stream into the area late this week and weekend, resulting in a daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City boy, Tom Rausch, has worked for Marvel and now brings us his comic, Black Alpha.
Black Alpha makes a resurgence from Rapid City comic artist, Tom Rausch
Carlie Brucia's kidnapping was caught on surveillance footage.
Convicted killer of 11-year-old Carlie Brucia dies in prison
Linn County Deputy Courtney Couch died in a weekend paddleboarding accident.
Deputy drowns after attempting to help child while paddleboarding
An officer lifted a car off a baby Friday after a crash in Yonkers, N.Y.
GRAPHIC: Officers rescue baby trapped under crashed car
Inflation to blame for rising prices on consumer goods

Latest News

HOT
Record breaking heat on tap
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Three Days of Triple Digit Heat to Start the Week
Triple digits likely
Triple digits likely in Rapid City
Chance of rain for later in the week
Hottest weather of the year is likely Monday-Wednesday