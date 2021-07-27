One more hot day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures are going to stay very warm overnight with lows likely in the 70s for many. In downtown Rapid City, we will barely fall into the upper 70s by morning. It’ll be short lived as we have yet another hot day on tap.

Wednesday will be the final hot day we have this week. Highs will be in the 90s to the 100s for everyone. Downtown will have a high near 101°, which is expected to fall just short of the record of 104° set back in 2006. Mostly sunny skies continue, but we will have some cooler air slide in by Thursday.

Highs will be in the upper 80s on Thursday with the chance of a shower or storm. Who would’ve thought that would feel cool! We will take it though. Best chance for showers and storms will be Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures Friday will be in the mid 80s with clearing skies.

The weekend will have highs in the mid 80s. There is a small chance for a pop up storm or two on Saturday, but Sunday is looking pretty dry. The 90s look to return by the middle of next week.

