Health concerns with Black Hill’s hazy skies

The smoke that has been looming in the sky for weeks around the Black Hills could be posing some health risks
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The smoke that has been looming in the sky for weeks around the Black Hills could be posing some health risks.

The air quality index, which measures if the air would affect health, is a scale from 0 to 500.

The higher the number, the more dangerous the air is for people who already have underlying lung and heart conditions. If the air quality reaches above 300, it could be dangerous for everyone.

Children are also affected heavily by the smoky air due to their developing lungs. In some cases, the polluted air can give children asthma or worsen their asthma.

“If it’s a worse air quality index, you want to take precautions to avoid the pollutants in the air so that means not going outside, shutting your windows, in some cases, some people might want to wear N95 types of masks if they can’t avoid that pollution,” said Michael Hansen, physician, board-certified internal medicine, pulmonary disease, and critical care medicine.

Rapid City is currently at a 78 on the Air quality index which is moderate.

