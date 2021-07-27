Advertisement

CDC to issue new guidelines for masks in schools K-12

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend everyone wear a mask in all kindergarten through 12th grade schools.

That recommendation is regardless of vaccination status, according to a U.S. health official.

The new guidance comes around two months after officials said masks were no longer needed inside for vaccinated people.

But that was before the highly contagious delta variant took off across the country.

More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in certain areas across the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City boy, Tom Rausch, has worked for Marvel and now brings us his comic, Black Alpha.
Black Alpha makes a resurgence from Rapid City comic artist, Tom Rausch
Carlie Brucia's kidnapping was caught on surveillance footage.
Convicted killer of 11-year-old Carlie Brucia dies in prison
Inflation to blame for rising prices on consumer goods
Linn County Deputy Courtney Couch died in a weekend paddleboarding accident.
Deputy drowns after attempting to help child while paddleboarding
An officer lifted a car off a baby Friday after a crash in Yonkers, N.Y.
GRAPHIC: Officers rescue baby trapped under crashed car

Latest News

Rep. Don Young reacts to Lydia Jacoby's historic Olympic win for Alaskans
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
‘This is how I’m going to die’: Officers tell Jan. 6 stories
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Man pleads guilty to 4 Atlanta-area spa killings, sentenced to life
A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC found 8 in 10 Americans favor some increased...
Senators, White House in talks to finish infrastructure bill
Less than half of the US population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and with the delta...
Concerns rise as COVID cases climb again